A motorcyclist and his passenger were injured in an accident on the Kyiv-Chop highway

In the Rivne region, an accident occurred, a Honda Motorcycle and a Volkswagen Golf passenger car collided. The police are establishing the circumstances, while it is known about the hospitalization of the motorcyclist and his passenger. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Rivne region.

Details

In the Rivne region, a Honda motorcycle driven by a 31-year-old resident of Rivne and a Volkswagen Golf passenger car collided. The incident occurred at 21 hours on June 18, on the highway "Kiev-chop" in the village of Kolodenka.

Now the police are establishing the circumstances of the accident. It is reported that the 28-year-old driver of the car, performing a U-turn maneuver, did not provide an advantage in traffic to the motorcyclist who was traveling in the same direction.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and his passenger (both were wearing motorcycle helmets) received injuries of varying severity. They were taken to the hospital.

On the fact of violation of traffic safety rules, the investigator conducts a pre-trial investigation.

