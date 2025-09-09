Broadcasts of Rada sessions officially return, Stefanchuk signed the resolution - MP Yurchyshyn

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, signed a resolution on the resumption of parliamentary session broadcasts. Live broadcasts will be available on the "Rada" TV channel and YouTube channel starting September 16. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn from "Holos", writes UNN.

The resolution on the resumption of Verkhovna Rada broadcasts was signed by Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk. I take this opportunity to thank him for the honest dialogue and this decision. I also thank all my parliamentary colleagues who supported the resolution. - reads the report.

The MP noted that the next meeting will take place on September 16,

This date should mark the beginning from which you will constantly be able to watch live broadcasts on the "Rada" TV channel and YouTube channel. - emphasized the MP.

Recall

In September 2022, the parliament adopted resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its sessions during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

"To establish that during the period of martial law, direct broadcasts of open plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may be restricted by the state enterprise "Parliamentary TV channel "Rada" in the interests of national security and to ensure the security measures of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, the laws of Ukraine "On Information", "On Access to Public Information", "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", decrees of the President of Ukraine on the implementation of decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the implementation of a unified information policy under martial law and other regulatory legal acts," the draft resolution stated.

On September 4, People's Deputies of Ukraine voted for the resumption of Verkhovna Rada session broadcasts. 266 MPs voted in favor of this decision.