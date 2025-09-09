Broadcasts of Rada sessions officially return, Stefanchuk signed the resolution - MP Yurchyshyn

$41.250.03
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 546 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 3218 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 34697 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 61129 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 54150 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 34122 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29404 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28199 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40106 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 37909 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 28847 views
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - ReutersSeptember 9, 08:15 AM • 8214 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM • 9714 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD12:18 PM • 5942 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 538 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 38027 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 61126 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 54146 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 58575 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Jonas Gahr Støre
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
India
Nepal
Donetsk Oblast
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 28939 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 30618 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 29523 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 98675 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 55455 views
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Broadcasts of Rada sessions officially return, Stefanchuk signed the resolution - MP Yurchyshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk signed a resolution on the return of session broadcasts. This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

Broadcasts of Rada sessions officially return, Stefanchuk signed the resolution - MP Yurchyshyn

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, signed a resolution on the resumption of parliamentary session broadcasts. Live broadcasts will be available on the "Rada" TV channel and YouTube channel starting September 16. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn from "Holos", writes UNN.

The resolution on the resumption of Verkhovna Rada broadcasts was signed by Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk. I take this opportunity to thank him for the honest dialogue and this decision. I also thank all my parliamentary colleagues who supported the resolution.

- reads the report.

The MP noted that the next meeting will take place on September 16,

This date should mark the beginning from which you will constantly be able to watch live broadcasts on the "Rada" TV channel and YouTube channel.

- emphasized the MP.

Recall

In September 2022, the parliament adopted resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its sessions during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

"To establish that during the period of martial law, direct broadcasts of open plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may be restricted by the state enterprise "Parliamentary TV channel "Rada" in the interests of national security and to ensure the security measures of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, the laws of Ukraine "On Information", "On Access to Public Information", "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", decrees of the President of Ukraine on the implementation of decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the implementation of a unified information policy under martial law and other regulatory legal acts," the draft resolution stated.

On September 4, People's Deputies of Ukraine voted for the resumption of Verkhovna Rada session broadcasts. 266 MPs voted in favor of this decision.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsMultimedia
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk