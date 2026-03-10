Costa expects the continuation of current and adoption of new sanctions against Russia tomorrow

President of the European Council António Costa hopes that the EU will extend sanctions against Russia tomorrow and adopt a new package, as he stated on Tuesday, March 10, at a conference of EU country ambassadors, UNN writes.

We must continue to pressure Russia to negotiate a just and lasting peace, acceptable to Ukraine and that does not undermine Europe's security. I hope that tomorrow we will approve the extension of existing sanctions and approve the next package. - said Costa.

The head of the European Council also noted that "in December, the European Council approved a joint loan of 90 billion euros, backed by the EU budget, to cover Ukraine's financial needs over the next two years."

"And we will fulfill this commitment, undertaken by all leaders," Costa emphasized.

