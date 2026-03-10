Costa expects the continuation of current and adoption of new sanctions against Russia tomorrow

ukenru
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
12:33 PM • 7324 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
11:27 AM • 16320 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
11:25 AM • 24512 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
08:20 AM • 36487 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 49054 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 82452 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 52956 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 58051 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55846 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 17863 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 33109 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 24182 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 19463 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 8900 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
11:25 AM • 24512 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
08:20 AM • 36487 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 71600 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 74844 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 11:13 AM • 83039 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Musician
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 4504 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 9054 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 25339 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 32907 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 32593 views
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Costa expects the continuation of current and adoption of new sanctions against Russia tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

The EU plans to extend current restrictions and approve a new package of sanctions tomorrow. The provision of a loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine has also been confirmed.

Costa expects the continuation of current and adoption of new sanctions against Russia tomorrow

President of the European Council António Costa hopes that the EU will extend sanctions against Russia tomorrow and adopt a new package, as he stated on Tuesday, March 10, at a conference of EU country ambassadors, UNN writes.

We must continue to pressure Russia to negotiate a just and lasting peace, acceptable to Ukraine and that does not undermine Europe's security. I hope that tomorrow we will approve the extension of existing sanctions and approve the next package.

- said Costa.

The head of the European Council also noted that "in December, the European Council approved a joint loan of 90 billion euros, backed by the EU budget, to cover Ukraine's financial needs over the next two years."

"And we will fulfill this commitment, undertaken by all leaders," Costa emphasized.

Costa called Russia the only beneficiary of the war in the Middle East for now10.03.26, 13:05 • 2934 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
António Costa
European Council
Europe
Ukraine