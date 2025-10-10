$41.400.09
Corruption and abuse in military units: The Prosecutor General's Office reported on the exposure of crimes in several regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

The specialized prosecutor's office sent an indictment to court against a lieutenant colonel who involved subordinates in construction work on his own property and the construction of a small architectural form (MAF). The state suffered losses of over UAH 4.3 million.

Corruption and abuse in military units: The Prosecutor General's Office reported on the exposure of crimes in several regions

Specialized prosecutor's offices continue to work on exposing corruption, official abuses, and illegal use of military personnel. In particular, a lieutenant colonel – the head of the quartering and operational service of one of the military units – will be prosecuted for using subordinates for his own purposes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Eastern Region

It is reported that the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Eastern Region's defense sector has sent an indictment to the court against a lieutenant colonel – the head of the quartering and operational service of one of the military units. He is accused of abuse of power and aiding in evasion of military service.

 According to the investigation, during 2023–2024, the lieutenant colonel systematically involved two subordinate servicemen in construction and household work at his own property in Donetsk region. In addition, they built a small architectural form (MAF) for trading food and street food, which was run by the official's family.

The subordinates effectively did not perform their official duties but received full monetary support – UAH 2.18 million and UAH 2.21 million, respectively. The total damage to the state amounted to over UAH 4.3 million.

The official also concealed the absence of subordinates in the unit, facilitating their evasion of military service.

The pre-trial investigation and operational support were carried out by the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kramatorsk.

Other revelations by specialized prosecutor's offices in 2025:

Southern Region 

The Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the defense sector is investigating cases where military officials forced subordinates to build facilities instead of performing official duties.

A number of criminal proceedings have been initiated for abuse of power (Part 1, 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and exceeding military official powers (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In one proceeding, a notice of suspicion has been issued, and three more indictments have been sent to court.

They made shawarma instead of serving: an officer who forced soldiers to work at his wife's kiosk will be tried in Donetsk region – SBI07.10.25, 10:32 • 2667 views

Central Region

Prosecutors uncovered cases of illegal involvement of military unit commanders in work unrelated to military service. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under articles on abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), exceeding military official powers (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and aiding in evasion of military service through deception (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two indictments have been sent to court, and a notice of suspicion has been issued in another proceeding.

Western Region

Cases of illegal involvement of military personnel in work unrelated to military service, as well as receiving undue benefits, exceeding and abusing official position by military command, were investigated. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 426-1, Part 3 of Article 368, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Four indictments have been sent to court, and investigations are ongoing in 2 more criminal proceedings, with notices of suspicion issued to individuals. The total amount of damage caused to the state exceeds 9 million hryvnias.

Six heads of the logistics unit of the National Guard of Ukraine have been suspended from their positions - Ministry of Internal Affairs10.05.25, 13:45 • 3516 views

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine