Corrected strikes on Sloviansk: SBU detained an agent of the GRU in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU detained a local resident who helped her brother, an agent of the Russian Federation, to collect intelligence about the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The woman adjusted missile and bomb and artillery strikes by the enemy on the defenders of Sloviansk.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the detention of an agent of the Russian military intelligence (GRU) in Donetsk region. The woman was adjusting missile and bomb and artillery strikes of the enemy on the defenders of Sloviansk, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the perpetrator turned out to be a local resident who in the fall of 2024 helped her brother, an agent of the Russian Federation, to collect intelligence for the occupiers about the Defense Forces in the city.
Then the SBU counterintelligence detained the traitor and his accomplices on the territory of the frontline community. After learning about this, his sister "lay low" to hide from justice
Soon, the Russian curator of the detained relative-agent contacted the woman remotely and offered to continue cooperation "directly". On the instructions of the enemy intelligence officer, the woman walked around the area and recorded the places with the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Security Service exposed the agent, documented her crimes, and also carried out comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces. During the search, the suspect's mobile phone was seized, through which she contacted the liaison of the Russian GRU - a militant of the "internal troops of the DNR". His identity has already been established
Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the special service informed the detainee about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). Currently, the perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Recall
The other day, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an FSB "mole" in the State Space Agency. He was detained during a meeting at the Ministry of Strategic Industry.
