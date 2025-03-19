Cool and with precipitation: what to expect from the weather in Ukraine on Wednesday
On March 19, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings, light snow and rain are expected in the eastern, northern and central regions. It will also be cloudy in Kyiv and the region, rain is possible, temperature is 5-7°C.
On Wednesday, March 19, cool weather is expected in Ukraine, with possible precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
It is noted that the weather in Ukraine will be determined by a cool, humid air mass moving from the northwest.
Cloudy with clearings. In the eastern, most of the northern, central, and in the afternoon in the Odesa regions, light snow, in the afternoon with rain; in the rest of the territory without precipitation
According to the data of weather forecasters, there may be ice in some places on the roads in the morning. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s, in the afternoon in the Azov region in places gusts of 15-20 m/s.
Temperature in the afternoon 3-8° above zero; in the Carpathians at night 7-12° below zero, in the afternoon 1-6° above zero.
It will be cloudy in Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, rain is possible. The air temperature will be 5-7° above zero.
