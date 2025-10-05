Cool and wet autumn weather to cover Ukraine on October 5

On Sunday, October 5, cool and wet autumn weather is expected in Ukraine. Rains will fall in the south and east, while the west will be dry but noticeably colder. Rain and wet snow are possible in the Carpathians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, moderate rains are expected in the east of the country, intensifying and becoming significant during the day. No significant precipitation is forecast in the southern regions. In the morning, fog is possible in some places in the west and north.

The wind will be predominantly westerly and southwesterly at 7–12 m/s. In the Carpathians, gusts will reach 15–20 m/s, so strong gusts should be expected in some places.

Nighttime air temperatures will range from 6 to 11 °C, and daytime temperatures will be 11–16 °C, with some areas in the south and east reaching up to 18 °C. In the west of the country, nighttime temperatures are expected to be 3–8 °C, and daytime temperatures 8–13 °C.

In addition, forecasters warn of possible wet snow and rain in the high-altitude Carpathians, where the temperature during the day on October 5 will range from -2 °C to +3 °C.

In Kyiv, mostly no precipitation is expected over the weekend.

Daytime air temperatures will range between +14 and +15 degrees Celsius.

Ukraine's Territorial Defense Day and World Teachers' Day: what else is celebrated on October 5