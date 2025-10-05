$41.280.00
October 4, 11:20 PM • 13294 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 45358 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 103126 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 94045 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 98721 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 122213 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 96506 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 45566 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53279 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35612 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Cool and wet autumn weather to cover Ukraine on October 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1608 views

On October 5, cool and wet autumn weather is expected in Ukraine, with rain in the south and east. Wet snow is possible in the Carpathians, and it will be dry but noticeably colder in the west.

Cool and wet autumn weather to cover Ukraine on October 5

On Sunday, October 5, cool and wet autumn weather is expected in Ukraine. Rains will fall in the south and east, while the west will be dry but noticeably colder. Rain and wet snow are possible in the Carpathians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, moderate rains are expected in the east of the country, intensifying and becoming significant during the day. No significant precipitation is forecast in the southern regions. In the morning, fog is possible in some places in the west and north.

The wind will be predominantly westerly and southwesterly at 7–12 m/s. In the Carpathians, gusts will reach 15–20 m/s, so strong gusts should be expected in some places.

Nighttime air temperatures will range from 6 to 11 °C, and daytime temperatures will be 11–16 °C, with some areas in the south and east reaching up to 18 °C. In the west of the country, nighttime temperatures are expected to be 3–8 °C, and daytime temperatures 8–13 °C.

In addition, forecasters warn of possible wet snow and rain in the high-altitude Carpathians, where the temperature during the day on October 5 will range from -2 °C to +3 °C.

In Kyiv, mostly no precipitation is expected over the weekend.

Daytime air temperatures will range between +14 and +15 degrees Celsius.

Ukraine's Territorial Defense Day and World Teachers' Day: what else is celebrated on October 505.10.25, 06:01 • 1960 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv