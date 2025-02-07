Contract killing case: court extends Kolomoisky's arrest until April 9

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention of Ihor Kolomoisky until April 9 in the case of organizing the contract killing of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko in 2003. This was reported to Suspilne by the press service of the Pechersk District Court, UNN reports.

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the motion to extend the term of detention for Ihor Kolomoisky until April 9 - the statement said.

It is reported that prosecutor attached 5 volumes of witness interviews and conclusions to the case. The Office of the Prosecutor General announced a suspicion to Ihor Kolomoisky back in May 2024.

According to the investigation, Kolomoisky, acting on motives of personal revenge, ordered the murder of the director of a law firm for failing to fulfill the requirements for canceling and invalidating the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company. The events took place in Feodosia (Crimea).

Kolomoisky has been in custody on suspicion of fraud and money laundering since September 2023.

Suspicions of Ihor Kolomoisky

On September 2, 2023, Kolomoisky was suspected of fraud based on the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security.

On September 7, Kolomoisky was suspected of embezzling UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank. NABU and SAPO took measures to seize his assets.

On September 15, law enforcement officers served the businessman with a new notice of suspicion under three articles in the case of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

Seven of Kolomoisky's planes seized in Ukraine