Contract killing case: court extends Kolomoisky's arrest until April 9

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Contract killing case: court extends Kolomoisky's arrest until April 9

Contract killing case: court extends Kolomoisky's arrest until April 9

Kyiv  •  UNN

Kyiv's Pechersk court has extended the detention of Ihor Kolomoisky until April 9 in the case of organizing the murder of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko. The suspicion concerns the contract killing of the director of a law firm in Feodosia.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention of Ihor Kolomoisky until April 9 in the case of organizing the contract killing of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko in 2003. This was reported to Suspilne by the press service of the Pechersk District Court, UNN reports.

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the motion to extend the term of detention for Ihor Kolomoisky until April 9 

- the statement said.

It is reported that prosecutor attached 5 volumes of witness interviews and conclusions to the case. The Office of the Prosecutor General announced a suspicion to Ihor Kolomoisky back in May 2024.

According to the investigation, Kolomoisky, acting on motives of personal revenge, ordered the murder of the director of a law firm for failing to fulfill the requirements for canceling and invalidating the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company. The events took place in Feodosia (Crimea).

Kolomoisky has been in custody on suspicion of fraud and money laundering since September 2023.

Suspicions of Ihor Kolomoisky

On September 2, 2023, Kolomoisky was suspected of fraud based on the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security.

On September 7, Kolomoisky was suspected of embezzling UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank. NABU and SAPO took measures to seize his assets.

On September 15, law enforcement officers served the businessman with a new notice of suspicion under three articles in the case of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

Seven of Kolomoisky's planes seized in Ukraine10.12.24, 20:52 • 25062 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
privatbankPrivatBank
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

