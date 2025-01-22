Construction at public expense: official from Dnipro charged with abuse of office

The pre-trial investigation against the head of a department of one of Dnipro's law enforcement agencies, who sent his subordinates to build him a house, has been completed.

Reportedly, in April 2023, the head of a department of one of the law enforcement agencies in the city of Dnipro began to complete his own two-story house. He used his subordinates to save money on the construction. In particular, he promised them continued payment of salaries and bonuses, without going on duty, as well as additional days off.

So while they were completing the detainee's house, they were unreasonably charged. As a result, almost 700 thousand hryvnias were spent from the budget.

The head of the department, the deputy head of the department and five rank-and-file law enforcement officers are accused of misappropriation of property by abuse of office committed by an organized group under martial law (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - , the statement said.

Also, the head of the department and the deputy head of the department of the same department were charged with entering knowingly false information into official documents by an official, committed by a group of persons (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

These articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

