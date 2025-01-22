Construction at public expense: official from Dnipro charged with abuse of office

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 85752 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100149 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108071 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110959 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103742 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135322 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103778 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113436 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116995 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Construction at public expense: official from Dnipro charged with abuse of office

Construction at public expense: official from Dnipro charged with abuse of office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31131 views

The head of a law enforcement agency in Dnipro used his subordinates to build his own house. For this, they were paid salaries from the budget, which led to the embezzlement of UAH 700 thousand.

The pre-trial investigation against the head of a department of one of Dnipro's law enforcement agencies, who sent his subordinates to build him a house, has been completed.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, I write by UNN.

Details [1

Reportedly, in April 2023, the head of a department of one of the law enforcement agencies in the city of Dnipro began to complete his own two-story house. He used his subordinates to save money on the construction. In particular, he promised them continued payment of salaries and bonuses, without going on duty, as well as additional days off.

So while they were completing the detainee's house, they were unreasonably charged. As a result, almost 700 thousand hryvnias were spent from the budget.

The head of the department, the deputy head of the department and five rank-and-file law enforcement officers are accused of misappropriation of property by abuse of office committed by an organized group under martial law (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- , the statement said.
Image

Also, the head of the department and the deputy head of the department of the same department were charged with entering knowingly false information into official documents by an official, committed by a group of persons (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Image

These articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Image

Recall

 SBI notified the former commander of a terrorist defense brigade and three subordinates of suspicion for a scheme of illegal payments. The brigadier's wife received additional remuneration for fictitious participation in hostilities.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
dniproDnipro

