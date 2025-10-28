"Considering historical traditions": The Ministry of Defense announced how many new chevrons were approved in 2025

During 2025, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine approved 163 new sleeve insignia for military units and subdivisions, including 62 since the beginning of the second half of the year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

It is noted that the sleeve insignia were developed by the Central Directorate for Material Support Development and are made taking into account historical traditions and modern military symbolism, reflecting territorial heraldry and the specifics of the units' activities.

They combine both traditional elements and unique symbols that personify each military unit - the report says.

For example, in the symbolism of the sleeve insignia:

military unit A5143 used crossed sabers with blades pointing downwards, illuminated by crosses, and crosses with expanded ends. Such symbols were used in the coats of arms of the Mogila family. Under the leadership of one of the representatives of this family - the outstanding Ukrainian political, educational and church figure Petro Mohyla - the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy was located. Its possessions included the Kyiv-Brotherhood Monastery with its lands of Pushcha-Vodytsia, which indicates the location of the military unit;

military unit A4122 used motifs of the flag of the Kyiv regiment of the second half of the 17th century, which indicates not only the location of the military unit, but also its readiness to defend the Motherland. At the same time, the flamberge (a sword with a wavy blade) is associated with the weapon of Archangel Michael - the patron saint of the Kyiv land;

military unit A4939 used a pointed-toothed division of the shield, which in its shape resembles the silhouette of a machine-gun belt, which is a unifying symbol for anti-aircraft machine-gun battalions. At the same time, the silver cross symbolizes the region where the military unit is located;

military unit A4024 used a division of the shield, split by a straight line that is torn by a point. This symbolizes the penetration of armor. At the same time, the sign of the founder of the Grand Duchy of Chernihiv, Mstislav Volodymyrovych, indicates the location and subordination of the military unit.

"The approval of new sleeve insignia is an important stage in the formation of the military identity of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the strengthening of corporate spirit among personnel. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will continue to support the development of military symbolism, which contributes to the preservation of historical heritage and increasing the motivation of soldiers in performing assigned tasks," the defense department summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained how chevrons and sleeve patches are created for various branches of service, brigades, and individual units.

