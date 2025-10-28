"Considering historical traditions": The Ministry of Defense announced how many new chevrons were approved in 2025

$42.000.10
October 27, 02:34 PM • 40840 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
October 27, 02:25 PM • 62887 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
October 27, 12:53 PM • 76461 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
October 27, 11:47 AM • 62394 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 63864 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
October 27, 08:41 AM • 41896 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 43909 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37592 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35403 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 29268 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 27298 views
Turkey shaken by powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquakeVideoOctober 27, 09:14 PM • 7508 views
"He's not suicidal": German "Putin's friend" Sahra Wagenknecht doesn't believe in a Russian attack on NATOOctober 27, 09:49 PM • 9148 views
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city centerOctober 27, 10:37 PM • 8930 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest01:38 AM • 11210 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 51287 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 52711 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
October 27, 12:53 PM • 76466 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 10:00 AM • 101730 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 124103 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
United States
Ukraine
China
Turkey
Pokrovsk
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 27385 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 61940 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 75366 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 79101 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 88966 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Storm Shadow cruise missile
SWIFT

"Considering historical traditions": The Ministry of Defense announced how many new chevrons were approved in 2025

Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

During 2025, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine approved 163 new sleeve insignia for military units and subdivisions. These insignia are designed considering historical traditions and modern military symbolism, reflecting territorial heraldry and the specifics of the units' activities.

"Considering historical traditions": The Ministry of Defense announced how many new chevrons were approved in 2025

During 2025, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine approved 163 new sleeve insignia for military units and subdivisions, including 62 since the beginning of the second half of the year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

It is noted that the sleeve insignia were developed by the Central Directorate for Material Support Development and are made taking into account historical traditions and modern military symbolism, reflecting territorial heraldry and the specifics of the units' activities.

They combine both traditional elements and unique symbols that personify each military unit

- the report says.

For example, in the symbolism of the sleeve insignia:

  • military unit A5143 used crossed sabers with blades pointing downwards, illuminated by crosses, and crosses with expanded ends. Such symbols were used in the coats of arms of the Mogila family. Under the leadership of one of the representatives of this family - the outstanding Ukrainian political, educational and church figure Petro Mohyla - the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy was located. Its possessions included the Kyiv-Brotherhood Monastery with its lands of Pushcha-Vodytsia, which indicates the location of the military unit;
    • military unit A4122 used motifs of the flag of the Kyiv regiment of the second half of the 17th century, which indicates not only the location of the military unit, but also its readiness to defend the Motherland. At the same time, the flamberge (a sword with a wavy blade) is associated with the weapon of Archangel Michael - the patron saint of the Kyiv land;
      • military unit A4939 used a pointed-toothed division of the shield, which in its shape resembles the silhouette of a machine-gun belt, which is a unifying symbol for anti-aircraft machine-gun battalions. At the same time, the silver cross symbolizes the region where the military unit is located;
        • military unit A4024 used a division of the shield, split by a straight line that is torn by a point. This symbolizes the penetration of armor. At the same time, the sign of the founder of the Grand Duchy of Chernihiv, Mstislav Volodymyrovych, indicates the location and subordination of the military unit.

          "The approval of new sleeve insignia is an important stage in the formation of the military identity of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the strengthening of corporate spirit among personnel. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will continue to support the development of military symbolism, which contributes to the preservation of historical heritage and increasing the motivation of soldiers in performing assigned tasks," the defense department summarized.

          Recall

          Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained how chevrons and sleeve patches are created for various branches of service, brigades, and individual units.

          With the chevron of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: NBU mints commemorative coin "Year of the Dragon"24.11.23, 11:36 • 15116 views

