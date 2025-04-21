Consequences of war and sanctions: the NSDC's CPD explained the systematic nature of accidents involving Russian oil tankers

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained
Exclusive
06:59 AM • 640 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 11182 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 26996 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 43418 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 29034 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 34105 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 53469 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72166 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 58563 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69071 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
0m/s
51%
748 mm
Popular news

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 21911 views

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 14747 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 24896 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

01:56 AM • 21585 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 55776 views
Publications

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 11182 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 37869 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 40155 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72166 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 56756 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69071 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 38903 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 40169 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 40815 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 74414 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

Consequences of war and sanctions: the NSDC's CPD explained the systematic nature of accidents involving Russian oil tankers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Near Sakhalin, another spill of oil products occurred from the Russian tanker "Oleksandr Kashchuk". The Center for Countering Disinformation states that these are systemic incidents due to Russia's inability to properly maintain ships because of the war and sanctions.

Consequences of war and sanctions: the NSDC's CPD explained the systematic nature of accidents involving Russian oil tankers

In Russia, in the Tatar Strait near Sakhalin, another spill of petroleum products from a Russian tanker occurred. These are already systemic incidents caused by the inability of the Russian Federation to properly service vessels due to the war and sanctions, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the NSDC of Ukraine stated, UNN writes.

Details

"Another accident with an oil tanker occurred in the Russian Federation, which led to the spill of petroleum products in the Tatar Strait near the coast of Sakhalin. Three months ago, a similar accident with sea pollution occurred near the coast of Kamchatka. And the accident that led to the sinking of two tankers in the Kerch Strait in December last year caused a large-scale environmental catastrophe, the consequences of which the Russian authorities still cannot overcome," the report says.

About 50 thousand birds and more than 100 dolphins died due to fuel oil spill by Russian tankers - scientist25.01.25, 13:49 • 35075 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that "recently, incidents with Russian oil tankers have become systemic, creating serious risks for the environment around the world."

The reason for this phenomenon is the inability of the Russian state to provide proper technical maintenance of vessels under conditions of huge expenditures on the war against Ukraine and sanctions. Despite all attempts by Ru-propaganda to downplay the scale of the problem, the risks of another large-scale environmental catastrophe due to the accident rate of the Russian tanker fleet are only increasing

- emphasized the CPD of the NSDC.

Supplement

The Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation stated that on April 20, during the pumping of fuel into shore tanks from the tanker "Alexander Kashchuk," which is located at berth 6 of PJSC "Kholmsk Sea Trade Port" in Kholmsk, a spill of petroleum products occurred.

"Shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation transports more than 60% of Russian oil exports by sea: details from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine22.03.25, 14:58 • 28814 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.08
Bitcoin
$87,548.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,396.60
Ethereum
$1,649.53