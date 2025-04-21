Consequences of war and sanctions: the NSDC's CPD explained the systematic nature of accidents involving Russian oil tankers

In Russia, in the Tatar Strait near Sakhalin, another spill of petroleum products from a Russian tanker occurred. These are already systemic incidents caused by the inability of the Russian Federation to properly service vessels due to the war and sanctions, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the NSDC of Ukraine stated, UNN writes.

"Another accident with an oil tanker occurred in the Russian Federation, which led to the spill of petroleum products in the Tatar Strait near the coast of Sakhalin. Three months ago, a similar accident with sea pollution occurred near the coast of Kamchatka. And the accident that led to the sinking of two tankers in the Kerch Strait in December last year caused a large-scale environmental catastrophe, the consequences of which the Russian authorities still cannot overcome," the report says.

The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that "recently, incidents with Russian oil tankers have become systemic, creating serious risks for the environment around the world."

The reason for this phenomenon is the inability of the Russian state to provide proper technical maintenance of vessels under conditions of huge expenditures on the war against Ukraine and sanctions. Despite all attempts by Ru-propaganda to downplay the scale of the problem, the risks of another large-scale environmental catastrophe due to the accident rate of the Russian tanker fleet are only increasing - emphasized the CPD of the NSDC.

The Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation stated that on April 20, during the pumping of fuel into shore tanks from the tanker "Alexander Kashchuk," which is located at berth 6 of PJSC "Kholmsk Sea Trade Port" in Kholmsk, a spill of petroleum products occurred.

