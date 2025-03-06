Consequences of the strike on Kryvyi Rih: the number of injured has increased to 18 people
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, 2 people were killed, and 14 were injured. Rescuers evacuated 18 people, and the debris removal and assistance to the victims are ongoing.
The number of casualties continues to rise in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, two people were killed, and another 14 were injured. Rescuers managed to save 18 individuals.
Currently, a rescue operation is underway. Special services are working at the site of the strike, clearing debris from the destroyed building. Medical personnel are providing assistance to the victims, some of whom are in serious condition.
Recall
As a result of a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, two people were killed, and eleven were injured. Rescuers are evacuating residents from damaged buildings and continuing operational work.
Terrorists shelled Kryvyi Rih: the number of victims is rising05.03.25, 23:42 • 19616 views