Terrorists shelled Kryvyi Rih: the number of victims is rising
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a rocket strike on Kryvyi Rih, two people were killed, and eleven were injured. Rescuers are evacuating residents from damaged buildings and continuing operational work.
In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead and injured has increased. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to the information, two people died due to a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. It is also known that eleven people were injured, including 6 seriously.
Emergency services are working at the strike site. Rescuers are evacuating residents from the third and fourth floors of the damaged buildings.
Operational work is ongoing. Information about the number of injured is being clarified.
Recall
The enemy strike on civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih led to a fire. Rescuers managed to save 14 people.
