In Kryvyi Rih, rescuers saved 14 people after a missile strike
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, a fire broke out and the stairwell collapsed. Rescuers saved 14 people, one person died, and three were injured.
In Kryvyi Rih, rescuers managed to save 14 people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
In the evening of March 5, an enemy missile hit a five-story hotel in Kryvyi Rih, causing a massive fire. The building suffered significant damage, including the collapse of the stairwell.
Rescuers arrived at the scene of the tragedy and saved 14 people. At the same time, there may be victims trapped under the rubble – the search operation is ongoing.
Emergency services, medics, and law enforcement are working at the site.
Recall
The enemy strike on civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih led to a fire and injuries to three people. Medics are fighting for the life of a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman. Additionally, unfortunately, one person has died.
