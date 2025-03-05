Rocket strike on Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, three injured
Kyiv • UNN
A hostile strike on civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih has caused a fire and injured three people. Medics are fighting for the lives of a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman. In addition, unfortunately, one person has died.
In Kryvyi Rih, civilians were injured as a result of an enemy strike. This was reported by the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Today in Kryvyi Rih, a direct hit on a civilian infrastructure object was recorded. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out.
It is known that medics are already fighting for the lives of two victims – a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman. Both are in serious condition and are receiving emergency assistance.
Also, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, stated that a 53-year-old man died. However, as for the injured, 3 people have been recorded, two of whom are "serious". One woman is in moderate condition.
Rescuers are working at the scene, and the situation remains tense. There is a threat of repeated strikes, and residents are urged to be cautious.
