Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: civilian infrastructure damaged, people may be under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the missile attack by the Russian Federation in Kryvyi Rih, civilian infrastructure has been damaged and a fire has broken out. People are likely trapped under the rubble, and information about the consequences is being clarified.
As a result of the missile attack by the Russian Federation in Kryvyi Rih, civilian infrastructure has been damaged, and there may be people under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, as conveyed by UNN.
A missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has occurred. A fire broke out. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. It is likely that there may be people under the rubble. We are clarifying information regarding the consequences.
In addition, the head of the RMA urged residents of the region to stay in a safe place until the end of the alarm. The danger still persists.
Recall
An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih against the backdrop of a ballistic threat.