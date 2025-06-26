Consequences of the attack on Kyiv on June 23: restoration of damaged homes in Shevchenkivskyi district continues

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23795 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 22323 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 28088 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 51525 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127166 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 69824 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157460 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 71985 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63323 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67240 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 144459 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlightJune 26, 09:38 AM • 55099 views
Attack on "Azov" officer Andriy Korynevych in Ivano-Frankivsk: Ministry of Internal Affairs reactsJune 26, 10:00 AM • 10987 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 40465 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 36453 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23811 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 36979 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127188 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157474 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 141720 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 40854 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 86794 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 61230 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 68735 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 60550 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv on June 23: restoration of damaged homes in Shevchenkivskyi district continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Kyiv has completed emergency work at the site of the high-rise building destroyed by the June 23 attack. Specialists and homeowners have temporarily closed more than 3000 broken windows, with about 500 remaining.

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv on June 23: restoration of damaged homes in Shevchenkivskyi district continues

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, emergency work has been completed at the site of the high-rise building destroyed by the Russian attack on June 23, and the restoration of housing damaged by explosions has begun. This was announced on Monday by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the report, specialists and homeowners are temporarily covering windows blown out by the blast wave with film and OSB. As of now, in the buildings served by the district's management company, at least 3,000 window openings have been successfully covered.

About 500 windows remain uncovered for now. Work is ongoing. I thank the head of the district, Oleksandr Sazanovych, for finding new effective solutions, the teams of city services for their endurance, and especially the volunteers and benefactors. You are the driving force, thanks to which we can change and be changed. Here and in other damaged places, we still need to make efforts. But the main thing is not to leave people alone with their misfortune

- Tkachenko noted in the message.

Kyiv hit: infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi district severely damaged23.06.25, 20:45 • 13091 view

Work completed in Kyiv after the Russian strike on June 23: showing what the high-rise building looks like now26.06.25, 14:51 • 2214 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarKyiv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9