Consequences of the attack on Kyiv on June 23: restoration of damaged homes in Shevchenkivskyi district continues
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv has completed emergency work at the site of the high-rise building destroyed by the June 23 attack. Specialists and homeowners have temporarily closed more than 3000 broken windows, with about 500 remaining.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, emergency work has been completed at the site of the high-rise building destroyed by the Russian attack on June 23, and the restoration of housing damaged by explosions has begun. This was announced on Monday by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to the report, specialists and homeowners are temporarily covering windows blown out by the blast wave with film and OSB. As of now, in the buildings served by the district's management company, at least 3,000 window openings have been successfully covered.
About 500 windows remain uncovered for now. Work is ongoing. I thank the head of the district, Oleksandr Sazanovych, for finding new effective solutions, the teams of city services for their endurance, and especially the volunteers and benefactors. You are the driving force, thanks to which we can change and be changed. Here and in other damaged places, we still need to make efforts. But the main thing is not to leave people alone with their misfortune
