ukenru
Work completed in Kyiv after the Russian strike on June 23: showing what the high-rise building looks like now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

Emergency recovery work has been completed in Kyiv at the site of the Russian shelling on June 23, which killed 9 people. Rescuers cleared more than 1,900 cubic meters of debris, involving 100 people and 29 pieces of equipment.

Rescue workers have completed their work at the site of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported and showed footage from the scene, writes UNN.

Emergency recovery works have been completed in Kyiv at the site of the Russian shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Rescuers worked in shifts for almost 3 days. They dismantled and removed over 1900 cubic meters of debris and building structures

- the State Emergency Service reported.

In total, about 100 people and 29 units of rescue and engineering equipment were involved in the work.

Addition

This refers to the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of June 23. As a result of this Russian strike on a 5-story building in the capital, 9 people died, including one child. Another 13 residents were injured, including one child. Emergency workers rescued 10 people, including 2 children and a pregnant woman.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

