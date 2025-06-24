$41.830.15
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 2696 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 23195 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 111183 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 103121 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 155291 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 85997 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 153049 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 69807 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 108294 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 68579 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, search and rescue operations completed after the Russian attack on June 23: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, search and rescue operations have been completed after the missile strike that claimed the lives of 9 people. Emergency recovery work and documentation of war crimes are ongoing at the site.

In Kyiv, search and rescue operations completed after the Russian attack on June 23: video

In Kyiv, search and rescue operations have been completed in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a Russian missile destroyed a high-rise building and claimed the lives of 9 people, reported on Tuesday by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, showing a video, writes UNN.

Search and rescue operations in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district have been completed. A Russian missile on June 23 claimed the lives of 9 people. My condolences to the families of the deceased

- Klymenko wrote.

Details

At the site of the strike, according to him, emergency restoration works are ongoing - specialists are dismantling dangerous structures.

"Thank you to the rescuers, police, medics, utility workers - everyone who worked tirelessly from the first minutes. At such moments, every minute is a fight for life," the minister wrote.

He emphasized that law enforcement officers are documenting every fact of Russia's war crime. "And we are working to ensure that the perpetrators are punished," Klymenko stressed.

Death toll from the Russian night attack on Kyiv has risen to 923.06.25, 16:08 • 3552 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Igor Klymenko
Kyiv
