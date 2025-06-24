In Kyiv, search and rescue operations completed after the Russian attack on June 23: video

In Kyiv, search and rescue operations have been completed in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a Russian missile destroyed a high-rise building and claimed the lives of 9 people, reported on Tuesday by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, showing a video, writes UNN.

Search and rescue operations in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district have been completed. A Russian missile on June 23 claimed the lives of 9 people. My condolences to the families of the deceased - Klymenko wrote.

Details

At the site of the strike, according to him, emergency restoration works are ongoing - specialists are dismantling dangerous structures.

"Thank you to the rescuers, police, medics, utility workers - everyone who worked tirelessly from the first minutes. At such moments, every minute is a fight for life," the minister wrote.

He emphasized that law enforcement officers are documenting every fact of Russia's war crime. "And we are working to ensure that the perpetrators are punished," Klymenko stressed.

Death toll from the Russian night attack on Kyiv has risen to 9