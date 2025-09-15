$41.280.03
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Conor McGregor withdraws from race for next President of Ireland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Conor McGregor has withdrawn his candidacy from the Irish presidential election, citing a "fixed" democracy that only allows "establishment-approved candidates." He did not receive public support from any member of parliament or local councils.

Conor McGregor withdraws from race for next President of Ireland

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has abandoned the idea of running for president of Ireland. This is reported by Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

The UFC star criticized Ireland's "fixed" democracy, which, he said, allows only "establishment-approved candidates" to get on the ballot.

After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this time.

- he wrote on his social networks.

On September 15, McGregor was scheduled to speak at a meeting of Dublin City Council and Kildare County Council to qualify and put his name on the ballot for next month's election. To do this, he needed approval from 20 members of the Irish parliament, or four local councils. At the time of his withdrawal from the election, McGregor had not received public support from any candidate.

I am driven by a desire to improve lives, protect rights, and serve the Irish people with dedication and integrity. I will continue to serve my people on the world stage, lobbying for Ireland's best social and economic interests – there is no doubt about that. This is not the end, but the beginning of my political journey.

- he wrote in a long statement on X.

Recall

In November 2024, Conor McGregor was found guilty of sexual assault in a civil trial in Dublin. The woman who accused the mixed martial arts fighter of rape in a hotel penthouse in 2018 received almost 250,000 euros in compensation.

Subsequently, the National Wax Museum in Dublin removed Conor McGregor's figure from its exhibition. The sculpture, installed in 2017, was removed two weeks after the trial began.

In early September, Conor McGregor announced his intention to run for president of Ireland in the 2025 elections. The athlete himself announced this on his Instagram page. He called on citizens to contact deputies to support his nomination and promised not to sign laws without public consideration.

Additionally

Michael Flatley also ran for president of Ireland, but withdrew this month to prioritize family and health.

"I have decided not to run for president of Ireland at this time. It has been a great honor to encourage and support so many people across Ireland over the past few weeks, but I have to put my family and health first," he said.

