Conor McGregor withdraws from race for next President of Ireland

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has abandoned the idea of running for president of Ireland. This is reported by Telegraph, writes UNN.

The UFC star criticized Ireland's "fixed" democracy, which, he said, allows only "establishment-approved candidates" to get on the ballot.

After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this time. - he wrote on his social networks.

On September 15, McGregor was scheduled to speak at a meeting of Dublin City Council and Kildare County Council to qualify and put his name on the ballot for next month's election. To do this, he needed approval from 20 members of the Irish parliament, or four local councils. At the time of his withdrawal from the election, McGregor had not received public support from any candidate.

I am driven by a desire to improve lives, protect rights, and serve the Irish people with dedication and integrity. I will continue to serve my people on the world stage, lobbying for Ireland's best social and economic interests – there is no doubt about that. This is not the end, but the beginning of my political journey. - he wrote in a long statement on X.

In November 2024, Conor McGregor was found guilty of sexual assault in a civil trial in Dublin. The woman who accused the mixed martial arts fighter of rape in a hotel penthouse in 2018 received almost 250,000 euros in compensation.

Subsequently, the National Wax Museum in Dublin removed Conor McGregor's figure from its exhibition. The sculpture, installed in 2017, was removed two weeks after the trial began.

In early September, Conor McGregor announced his intention to run for president of Ireland in the 2025 elections. The athlete himself announced this on his Instagram page. He called on citizens to contact deputies to support his nomination and promised not to sign laws without public consideration.

Michael Flatley also ran for president of Ireland, but withdrew this month to prioritize family and health.

"I have decided not to run for president of Ireland at this time. It has been a great honor to encourage and support so many people across Ireland over the past few weeks, but I have to put my family and health first," he said.

