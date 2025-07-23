$41.770.05
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Conflict with TCC in Prykarpattia: during document check, a man fled, and residents got into an argument with the police

Kyiv • UNN

 1968 views

In the village of Mykulychyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, on July 23, a conflict arose between local residents and law enforcement officers during the detention of a man. The police are investigating all circumstances of the incident.

Conflict with TCC in Prykarpattia: during document check, a man fled, and residents got into an argument with the police

In the village of Mykulychyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, a conflict occurred between a group of local residents and police and military enlistment office employees during a document check of a man. He started to flee, but was promptly detained. Law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation and establishing all the details of the incident, writes UNN with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast police.

Details

As stated, the incident occurred on July 23 at about 08:35 in the village of Mykulychyn, Yaremche community.

It was preliminarily established that law enforcement officers "stopped a man for document verification."

The latter began to flee, but was promptly detained. At that moment, residents approached the scene and engaged in a conflict with law enforcement officers. The police continued their explanatory work with the citizens, and the conflict was subsequently resolved.

 - law enforcement officers reported.

Currently, as stated, "an investigation is underway" regarding this fact.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing all circumstances of the incident and persons involved in illegal actions.

 - law enforcement officers added.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

