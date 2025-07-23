Conflict with TCC in Prykarpattia: during document check, a man fled, and residents got into an argument with the police
In the village of Mykulychyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, on July 23, a conflict arose between local residents and law enforcement officers during the detention of a man. The police are investigating all circumstances of the incident.
In the village of Mykulychyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, a conflict occurred between a group of local residents and police and military enlistment office employees during a document check of a man. He started to flee, but was promptly detained. Law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation and establishing all the details of the incident, writes UNN with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast police.
Details
As stated, the incident occurred on July 23 at about 08:35 in the village of Mykulychyn, Yaremche community.
It was preliminarily established that law enforcement officers "stopped a man for document verification."
The latter began to flee, but was promptly detained. At that moment, residents approached the scene and engaged in a conflict with law enforcement officers. The police continued their explanatory work with the citizens, and the conflict was subsequently resolved.
Currently, as stated, "an investigation is underway" regarding this fact.
An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing all circumstances of the incident and persons involved in illegal actions.
