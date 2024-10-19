Conflict with shooting between TCC and citizen in Zaporizhzhia: investigative actions are underway
During the document check in Zaporizhzhia, a conflict arose between the TCC and a local resident. The serviceman fired a warning shot in the air, and an internal investigation was ordered.
In Zaporizhzhia, a conflict with the TCC arose during the document check, during which shooting was heard, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel "Trukha Zaporizhzhia".
"... during the check of the guy's documents, a conflict with the military commissariats began. People gathered, a verbal argument began. One of the people in uniform opened fire in the air," the statement said.
The Zaporizhzhia regional TCC and JV responded to the incident. An internal investigation has been ordered and investigative actions are underway.
The report states that today, in the Kommunarskyi district, a conflict situation occurred between the military personnel of the TCC and the JFO, who, together with representatives of the National Police of Ukraine, conducted warning measures, and a resident of Zaporizhzhia, during which the soldier fired a shot in the air.
"The servicemen of the Komunarsky RTC and JV asked the man to provide a military registration document for verification. The citizen did not have a military registration document. He was offered to come to the RCCC voluntarily to clarify his data. Instead of complying with the legal requirement, the man started swearing foul language, humiliating the honor and dignity of the military, and then began calling passers-by for help.
Of course, there were people willing to help. Several men tried to use physical force against the soldier. Then, in self-defense, the serviceman warned of a shot and fired a shot upwards with a non-combat personal weapon, observing all the safety measures provided for in these cases," the statement said.
The TCC emphasized that an internal investigation has been ordered and investigative actions are underway.
In addition, Ukrainians were reminded that according to the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 560 of 16.05.2024, military registration documents of citizens may be checked on the street, in public places, at their place of residence or work.
What documents you need to have with you:
for conscripts - a certificate of registration with a military enlistment office
for persons liable for military service - a military ID card or a temporary certificate of a person liable for military service;
for reservists - a military ID card.