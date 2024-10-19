Stefanishyna on the TCR raids: “I think it's the right thing to do”
Kyiv • UNN
Olga Stefanishyna believes that raids by the TCR in restaurants and after concerts are correct. She noted that this is in line with the demand for justice and the need to enforce the law.
The Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna believes that raids of the TCR in restaurants and after concerts are the right thing to do. She stated this during a telethon, UNN reports.
Details
When asked by the host what Stefanishyna's attitude was to the raids on the TCR after concerts and in restaurants, she replied: "I think it's right.
"I feel a lot of injustice when I'm in public places, I see perfectly healthy men who are just enjoying life," Stefanishyna said.
According to her, she is not a military person, and it is difficult for her to talk about it.
"We have a need to enforce the law, and there is a demand for a sense of justice. Even in my close circle there are different people," she added.
Recall
Raids of the TCR military in public places increased the number of voluntary visits and visits under summons to recruitment centers.