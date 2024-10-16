The TCC believes that after raids in public places, there are more volunteers
A representative of the TCC said that raids at public events have increased the number of voluntary visits to recruitment centers. According to her, such measures are effective and necessary to identify violators of military registration.
Raids by military personnel of the Military Commissariat in public places have increased the number of voluntary visits and visits to recruitment centers. This was reported by Larysa Kozak, an officer of the mobilization and defense sector of the Kyiv City Military and Civilian Committee, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
According to Kozak, the decision to check the documents of people who came to the concert in Kyiv is related to the current situation with mobilization and replenishment of reserves.
There are appropriate manning plans, and there is a need to send citizens for basic general military training. These are our reserves, our driving force and support. Since law enforcement agencies are usually present at public events to keep order, it is convenient for TCC employees to work at such events. However, in any case, the alert group includes representatives of the TCC and law enforcement agencies. Such events make it possible to cover a larger number of persons liable for military service, check their military registration documents and promptly decide whether a given citizen is a violator, whether he or she is registered or not. The current legislation puts us in a situation where it is really more efficient to check a citizen's documents in person
She noted that citizens need to get used to such warning measures, because, according to her, they have an effect.
These actions were effective in public places. I can say that the turnout has increased. Moreover, perhaps this has somehow contributed to raising the consciousness of our civil society and people have started to come again voluntarily or under summons. Many offenders avoid direct contact with the TCC, will never come there voluntarily and will not even come under summons. Therefore, warning measures should be continued. Perhaps the society has realized that it is better to come voluntarily, go through and fulfill the established rules of military registration
On the evening of Friday, October 11, about fifty employees of the TCC gathered near the Palace of Sports in Kyiv. They were massively checking men coming out of a concert by the rock band Okean Elzy.
