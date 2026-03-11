Conclusions made, those who are disappointed - I apologize: Horokhovsky reacted to the scandal with the client's verification and the "tricolor"

After so many years of war, the tricolor evokes anger. Conclusions have been drawn. In similar situations, information will be transmitted exclusively to law enforcement agencies. This is how Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi commented on the incident with the girl who was undergoing verification against the background of the tricolor, UNN reports.

After so many years of war, the tricolor evokes anger. I saw the flag and reacted quickly, without thinking. I did it as a person who is tired of everything connected with Russia. My attitude towards this flag has not changed. My attitude towards the act has changed. - Horokhovskyi wrote.

He assured all clients that "their personal data is fine and will never be otherwise - this is our main priority."

We are one of the Ukrainian banks most attacked by Russian cyber troops and the main target of the enemy in the financial sector. Throughout the war, we have not had a single data leak. - added the co-founder of Monobank.

Horokhovskyi emphasized that conclusions have been drawn.

In similar situations, information will be transmitted exclusively to law enforcement agencies. To those who are disappointed - I apologize. I will filter my thoughts better and not forget about my responsibility. - summarized the co-founder of Monobank.

Recall

The other day, Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi published a photo on social media of a client who was undergoing video identification against the background of a flag similar to the Russian one.

"A client came for video verification with a question about why her account was blocked. They said it was because her head was unwashed..." - Horokhovskyi sarcastically remarked.

This post by the founder of Monobank caused a loud scandal, as the client reported that it was not about the Russian flag, but about the Slovenian flag.

In addition, many posts appeared in defense of the girl, stating that there were no pro-Russian posts on her pages, and her relatives were fighting for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the National Bank also reacted to the situation - demanding explanations regarding Horokhovskyi's publication of a photo of a Monobank client whom he accused of pro-Russian views.