"Complete inadequacy" - Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Russian "demand" regarding Western weapons

The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa regionJune 17, 11:27 PM
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to Kyiv02:35 AM
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keith Kellogg
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Canada
United Kingdom
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM
Financial Times
Shahed-136
TikTok
Brent Crude
Spotify

"Complete inadequacy" - Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Russian "demand" regarding Western weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, stated the complete inadequacy of the demands of the Russian Federation after another statement by Moscow regarding Western weapons. Moscow demonstrates disregard for the efforts of the United States to stop the war.

"Complete inadequacy" - Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Russian "demand" regarding Western weapons

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reacted to the latest "demand" of the Russian Federation as part of the ceasefire agreement, pointing to Moscow's "absurdity", "inadequacy" and "complete disregard" for US efforts to end the war, as stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi on Wednesday in X, writes UNN.

Almost every day, Russian officials make new absurd demands. Total inadequacy. Moscow demonstrates complete disregard for the efforts of the United States to end the war.

"- commented the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhiy Tykhyi on the "demand" voiced by one of the Russian officials for the Russian Federation to destroy the weapons supplied by the West.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

