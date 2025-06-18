"Complete inadequacy" - Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Russian "demand" regarding Western weapons
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reacted to the latest "demand" of the Russian Federation as part of the ceasefire agreement, pointing to Moscow's "absurdity", "inadequacy" and "complete disregard" for US efforts to end the war, as stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi on Wednesday in X, writes UNN.
Almost every day, Russian officials make new absurd demands. Total inadequacy. Moscow demonstrates complete disregard for the efforts of the United States to end the war.