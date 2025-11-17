Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán cynically reacted to the letter from the President of the European Commission regarding aid to Ukraine and compared the initiative to "trying to help an alcoholic by sending him another case of vodka," UNN reports.

Details

Orbán noted that today he received a letter from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who "writes that the funding deficit in Ukraine is significant and asks member states to send more money."

"This is striking. At a time when it has become clear that the war mafia is siphoning off European taxpayers' money, instead of demanding real oversight or suspending payments, the President of the Commission suggests we send even more. This whole thing is a bit like trying to help an alcoholic by sending him another case of vodka," Orbán wrote, adding that "Hungary has not lost its mind."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided to publicly criticize the Ukrainian authorities on social network X over corruption scandals in the energy sector. However, official Kyiv quickly reacted to the Hungarian leader's post and emphasized that Ukraine does not need "lectures on corruption" from Orbán.