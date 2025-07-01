Commander of the 110th Brigade, Serhiy Zakharevych, died at the front

Serhiy Zakharevych, commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, died at the front. This was reported by Brigadier General Serhiy Sobko on Facebook, according to UNN.

Today, a warrior, son, husband, father of three children, my friend - Serhiy Zakharevych - died. You were the best of us when we were learning, the most talented. You were the best even later, when we became officers. Mattis said there are two qualities he values most in leaders - aggressiveness and initiative. Ooooh, that's exactly about you. We don't have a brighter example of an officer with these two qualities. You said that luck is treacherous, it often betrayed you, gave you many trials, but you never broke, moved forward no matter what. Your humor and positive mood, even in the worst situations, always supported everyone, energized. Thank you for everything - wrote Sobko.

Zakharevych's death was also confirmed by his wife Oksana.

My meaning of life went to the heavenly army today - wrote Oksana Zakharevych.

The circumstances of Serhiy Zakharevych's death have not been reported.

Reference

Serhiy Zakharevych graduated from the Odesa Ground Forces Institute. After graduation, he headed a platoon in the reconnaissance company of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and from 2010 he commanded the reconnaissance company of the 1st Tank Brigade.

In February 2025, he was appointed commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Before that, he held the position of deputy commander of the 33rd Mechanized Brigade.

He was awarded state awards: in 2015 he received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, and in July 2022 - the II class Order.

Recall

While repelling a massive Russian air attack, a 1st-class pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, died in an F-16.