Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the launch of an Instructor School to transfer combat experience

The School of Instructors will start operating in the near future, becoming a platform for accumulating and transferring relevant combat experience. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after a meeting on the training of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The School of Instructors will start operating in the near future. Its creation will significantly improve the level of training of instructor staff and will become a platform for accumulating and transferring relevant combat experience. - the Commander-in-Chief reported.

Syrskyi emphasized the unacceptability of involving instructors in other tasks not related to unit training. High-quality, professional training of soldiers requires full dedication.

Let's add

In addition, according to the Commander-in-Chief, during the meeting, issues of integrating corps into the training process and improving the system of unit training were also discussed.

I thank all instructors who share their combat experience with recruits. Special thanks to the cadets who, at this crucial time for Ukraine, joined the defense of our land - he summarized.

The training process should be moved underground as much as possible: Syrskyi on the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters