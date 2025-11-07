ukenru
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the launch of an Instructor School to transfer combat experience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the imminent launch of an Instructor School, which will become a platform for accumulating and transferring combat experience. He emphasized the unacceptability of involving instructors in other tasks not related to unit training.

The School of Instructors will start operating in the near future, becoming a platform for accumulating and transferring relevant combat experience. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after a meeting on the training of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The School of Instructors will start operating in the near future. Its creation will significantly improve the level of training of instructor staff and will become a platform for accumulating and transferring relevant combat experience.

- the Commander-in-Chief reported.

Syrskyi emphasized the unacceptability of involving instructors in other tasks not related to unit training. High-quality, professional training of soldiers requires full dedication.

Let's add

In addition, according to the Commander-in-Chief, during the meeting, issues of integrating corps into the training process and improving the system of unit training were also discussed.

I thank all instructors who share their combat experience with recruits. Special thanks to the cadets who, at this crucial time for Ukraine, joined the defense of our land 

- he summarized.

The training process should be moved underground as much as possible: Syrskyi on the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters30.07.25, 20:33 • 3174 views

Antonina Tumanova

