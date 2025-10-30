Combined strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to four

Four people were injured as a result of a combined enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 30. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the OMA, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, two injured people were taken to the hospital - a 45-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

Two more women received medical care on the spot and refused hospitalization - Fedorov said.

He also published a video of the consequences of enemy attacks.

There was a hit on a dormitory - several floors were destroyed there. Several fires occurred in residential buildings. Infrastructure facilities were also affected - stated the head of the Zaporizhzhia OMA.

Recall

On Wednesday evening, October 29, the enemy launched attacks on the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attack, two people were injured - a man and a woman.