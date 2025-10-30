$42.080.01
01:44 AM
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
Combined strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to four

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

As a result of the night strike on Zaporizhzhia on October 30, four people were injured, two of them hospitalized. A dormitory was hit, several floors were destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Four people were injured as a result of a combined enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 30. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the OMA, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, two injured people were taken to the hospital - a 45-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

Two more women received medical care on the spot and refused hospitalization

- Fedorov said.

He also published a video of the consequences of enemy attacks.

There was a hit on a dormitory - several floors were destroyed there. Several fires occurred in residential buildings. Infrastructure facilities were also affected

- stated the head of the Zaporizhzhia OMA.

Recall

On Wednesday evening, October 29, the enemy launched attacks on the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attack, two people were injured - a man and a woman.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia