“Combat effectiveness has increased significantly": the DIU tells about the training of DPRK military in Russia

About a thousand military personnel from North Korea are currently undergoing training in Russia on new military equipment. This was reported by Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), in a commentary for the South Korean edition of The Chosun, UNN reports.

According to him, North Korean soldiers learn quickly and adapt to modern tactics and strategies in just a few months.

Their combat effectiveness has improved dramatically - not only with conventional weapons such as tanks, but also with advanced systems such as drones, - emphasized Skibitsky.

In his turn, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that despite significant losses, North Korean forces continue to actively participate in joint operations with Russian troops.

This war mobilized the entire military potential of the countries involved. Only three countries - Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea - are gaining direct experience of a full-scale war of the twenty-first century. The North Korean army of the future will be fundamentally different from its past, - Budanov said

During the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia could possibly deploy another 2-3,000 troops from North Korea to the Kursk region. As the head of state said, "it's definitely not because of a good life, they have losses.