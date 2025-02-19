“Combat effectiveness has increased significantly": the DIU tells about the training of DPRK military in Russia

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27884 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48622 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 93608 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54596 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99641 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112331 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116629 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150017 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115134 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53757 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106742 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 65284 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 27166 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52223 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 93608 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112106 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150017 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140876 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173341 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22729 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52223 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133089 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134984 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163395 views
“Combat effectiveness has increased significantly": the DIU tells about the training of DPRK military in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61836 views

The North Korean military is rapidly mastering modern weapons and tactics in Russia. The GUR reports a significant improvement in their combat effectiveness and a possible increase in their contingent.

About a thousand military personnel from North Korea are currently undergoing training in Russia on new military equipment. This was reported by Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), in a commentary for the South Korean edition of The Chosun, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, North Korean soldiers learn quickly and adapt to modern tactics and strategies in just a few months.

Their combat effectiveness has improved dramatically - not only with conventional weapons such as tanks, but also with advanced systems such as drones,

- emphasized Skibitsky.

In his turn, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that despite significant losses, North Korean forces continue to actively participate in joint operations with Russian troops.

This war mobilized the entire military potential of the countries involved. Only three countries - Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea - are gaining direct experience of a full-scale war of the twenty-first century. The North Korean army of the future will be fundamentally different from its past,

- Budanov said

Recall

During the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia could possibly deploy another 2-3,000 troops from North Korea to the Kursk region. As the head of state said, "it's definitely not because of a good life, they have losses.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

