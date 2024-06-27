Collisions between neutron stars may briefly delay a group of "space ghosts" - US researchers conclude

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 20793 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 26161 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 53323 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 150547 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 198526 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 123478 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 356039 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178745 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148062 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197135 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.1m/s
48%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 14764 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 26452 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 32901 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 32708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 15456 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 20722 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 16687 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 26076 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 33851 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 53261 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 3974 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 28894 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 31100 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 44491 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 52549 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Collisions between neutron stars may briefly delay a group of "space ghosts" - US researchers conclude

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14599 views

Collisions between neutron stars can temporarily delay neutrinos known as "ghost particles." The researchers believe that the discovery will help to understand the process of neutron star fusion and the formation of elements heavier than iron.

Collisions between neutron stars may briefly delay a group of "space ghosts" - US researchers conclude

Scientists have discovered what can affect the "delay" of neutrinos, which are also known as "ghost particles". This discovery will also help to understand the merger of neutron stars - a turbulent environment that will tell you how to forge elements heavier than iron. Writes UNN with reference to Space.

Details

Collisions between neutron stars can temporarily delay neutrinos, also known as "ghost particles.

Scientists have modeled collisions between these super-thick and dead stars. The phenomenon can  "trap" neutrinos, or"ghost particles". In addition, the discovery may help scientists better understand neutron star mergers in general. We are talking about a sufficiently turbulent environment to forge elements heavier than iron - the corresponding elements cannot be created even in the hearts of stars, the researchers note.

Help

Neutrinos are considered "ghosts" of a collection of particles, characterized by a lack of charge and incredibly low mass. The corresponding characteristics mean that neutrinos very rarely interact with matter. Example to understand: you read this sentence, more than 100 trillion neutrinos are flying through your body at a speed close to the speed of light, and you don't feel anything. Currently, it is assumed that a collision of neutron stars can briefly capture a group of cosmic ghosts.

How it was discovered

New simulations of neutron star mergers were conducted by physicists at Pennsylvania State University. Studies have shown that the point where these "dead stars" meet (the interface) becomes incredibly hot and dense.

In fact, it becomes extreme enough to trap a whole bunch of these "space ghosts," the material says

Despite not interacting with matter, the neutrinos produced by the collision are trapped at the merger boundary of the neutron star and become much hotter than the relatively cold hearts of colliding dead stars.

Neutrinos "come out of thermal equilibrium" with the cold cores of neutron stars. In turn, already during this hot phase, which lasts about two to three milliseconds, neutrinos can interact with the matter of the neutron star. It is about restoring thermal equilibrium.

Addition

Neutron stars are born when a massive star, at least eight times the mass of the Sun, runs out of fuel for nuclear fusion in its core. After the fuel supply runs out, the star can no longer support itself against the pressure of its own gravity.

This triggers a series of core collapses that cause the fusion of heavier elements, which then leads to the formation of even heavier elements. The chain ends when the dying star's heart is filled with iron. Gravitational collapse occurs again, causing a supernova explosion that blows away the star's outer layers and most of its mass.

The final core collapse creates an entirely new state of matter unique to supernova neutron stars. Negative electrons and positive protons collide together. A mix of neutrons - neutral particles - is formed. "Degeneracy pressure" prevents further collapse of these neutron-rich nuclei. But it can be overcome by stars with enough mass, which completely collapse - giving birth to black holes.

Scientists using the Gaia telescope have captured hidden satellites of bright stars for the first time25.06.24, 12:27 • 107559 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99