Coast Guard rescues man clinging to refrigerator off Florida coast
A helicopter crew rescued a man clinging to an ice chest in the Gulf of Mexico, 48 km from Florida. The incident occurred during the approach of Hurricane Milton, which caused significant destruction.
A man was floating on a refrigerator in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday as Hurricane Milton approached. A rescue crew arrived to help him.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a man clinging to an ice chest in the Gulf of Mexico, about 48 kilometers from Longboat Key, Florida.
On Monday, around noon, the captain of the fishing vessel Captain Dave reported to the St. Petersburg Coast Guard Sector that he and a crew member had crashed about 20 miles off John's Pass near St. Petersburg, Florida, on the Gulf Coast, according to a USCG press release.
The crew of a Coast Guard rescue boat and the crew of a rescue helicopter arrived to help the two people, who were taken to Clearwater Air Station in good condition, the report said.
It is currently known that 11 people died in the United States due to Hurricane Milton. About three million homes and businesses lost power.
