"Coalition of the Willing": Macron welcomed defense ministers ahead of negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Military leaders from about 30 countries met in Paris at Macron's invitation. The aim of the meeting is to develop plans for the "coalition of the willing" to deter Russia from further invasion of Ukraine.
