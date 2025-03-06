"Coalition of the Willing": Canada is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair stated the country's readiness to join the international peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. The "Coalition of the Willing" is discussing the details of the mission and security guarantees.
Canada is ready to join the foreign peacekeeping contingent if it is deployed in Ukraine. This was stated by the country's Minister of Defense Bill Blair in a comment to CBC News, reports UNN.
According to him, discussions are currently underway among countries that call themselves the "coalition of the willing" regarding the deployment of foreign peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.
Canada is ready and able to join these forces
At the same time, Blair emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and foreign forces that will be serving there.
Recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the readiness of some countries to join the plan for ensuring peace in Ukraine. Also, according to him, the peace agreement should include Russia, but not allow it to dictate security conditions.
