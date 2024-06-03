CNN: the war in Ukraine is an opportunity for US intelligence to recruit Russians

Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has given US intelligence agencies a rare opportunity to recruit Kremlin spies enraged by the war. This is stated in the material CNN, reports UNN.

"Rejection creates a unique opportunity for us. We are absolutely open for business. This business is about sharing information that an activist or agent will provide for what they want," said David McCloskey, a former CIA officer.

The publication writes that the ongoing recruitment operation is far from a state secret. So, the CIA published videos in Russian on social networks that call for patriotism of dissatisfied Russians who have access to information that may be useful for the United States.

"These efforts highlight the evolution of the intelligence service, which has historically fulfilled its primary mission of countering threats to national security and informing politicians under the veil of secrecy," the article says.

It is noted that now the CIA is actively using its "newly open public presence" to achieve one of the main goals: recruiting foreign spies to steal secrets.

"The publications contained step-by-step instructions for potential Russian informants on how to avoid detection by Russian security services. ... The FBI has launched similar work aimed at recruiting Russian government sources in the United States, including geographically targeting social media ads on phones located near the Russian Embassy in Washington," the journalists State.

According to the former head of the CIA, who works abroad, Douglas London, "this direct appeal is an unusual approach, but one that can be effective for reaching Russians who have little opportunity to express their dissatisfaction.

"Russians who are angry at the Kremlin's state - sanctioned corruption and abuse, unable to act openly, have no alternative but to seek external support," he said.

The media emphasizes that, like the Cold War of the past, espionage remains a vital tool for both sides of the conflict, as evidenced by tech-savvy US intelligence officers.

"You must know your enemy. If you don't, you can scare your enemy and force them to do something that none of you want to see," said historian Tim Naftali.

