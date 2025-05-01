Cluster munitions exploded in Kyiv, possibly scattered during the night attack by the Russian Federation

On May 1, explosions of delayed-action cluster munitions were recorded in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, in the Bortnychi neighborhood, which could have been scattered during the night Russian UAV attack. This was reported by Oleksandr Popovtsev, head of the Shevchenkivskyi RDA, writes UNN.

According to him, explosions of delayed-action cluster munitions were recorded in Bortnychi, which could have been scattered during the night attack by Russian drones.

I urge all residents to be as careful as possible! If possible, stay in safe places, mostly in shelters or basements. - he added.

In case of detection of suspicious objects:

do not approach them;

move to a safe distance;

call the police and rescuers immediately at 102;

specify the exact location of the object.

Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that access to the territory, which is potentially dangerous for citizens, is restricted by police officers.

We ask you to understand these temporary measures and follow the recommendations of rescuers and police officers. And stay calm. Professional sappers are working, - the statement reads.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 1, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic missiles and 170 strike UAVs. 74 "Shaheds" were shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country.