Cluster munitions exploded in Kyiv, possibly scattered during the night attack by the Russian Federation

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 9580 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

04:00 AM • 94166 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 76278 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 107601 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 189355 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 221057 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 322894 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 135959 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 253063 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175665 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
6.5m/s
37%
750 mm
Popular news

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 61752 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 64302 views

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

04:02 AM • 18814 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 50415 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 25890 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 94083 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 124270 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 166578 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 198939 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 322857 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 52603 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 59328 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 50653 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 100815 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 149056 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Cluster munitions exploded in Kyiv, possibly scattered during the night attack by the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6996 views

Explosions of cluster munitions were recorded in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, probably scattered during the night drone attack. Residents are urged to be careful and report suspicious objects.

Cluster munitions exploded in Kyiv, possibly scattered during the night attack by the Russian Federation

On May 1, explosions of delayed-action cluster munitions were recorded in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, in the Bortnychi neighborhood, which could have been scattered during the night Russian UAV attack. This was reported by Oleksandr Popovtsev, head of the Shevchenkivskyi RDA, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, explosions of delayed-action cluster munitions were recorded in Bortnychi, which could have been scattered during the night attack by Russian drones.

I urge all residents to be as careful as possible! If possible, stay in safe places, mostly in shelters or basements.

- he added.

In case of detection of suspicious objects:

  • do not approach them;
    • move to a safe distance;
      • call the police and rescuers immediately at 102;
        • specify the exact location of the object.

          Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that access to the territory, which is potentially dangerous for citizens, is restricted by police officers.

          We ask you to understand these temporary measures and follow the recommendations of rescuers and police officers. And stay calm. Professional sappers are working,

          - the statement reads.

          Let us remind you

          On the night of May 1, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic missiles and 170 strike UAVs. 74 "Shaheds" were shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country.

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          WarKyiv
          Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
          Kyiv
          Brent
          $60.45
          Bitcoin
          $95,038.80
          S&P 500
          $5,513.39
          Tesla
          $278.63
          Газ TTF
          $31.96
          Золото
          $3,243.46
          Ethereum
          $1,811.72