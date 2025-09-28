Cloudy with clearings: what weather is expected on September 28

On Sunday, September 28, forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings. No precipitation is expected. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

According to forecasters, only in the northern part of the country is light rain expected during the day. In the rest of the territory, there will be no precipitation.

The wind will be predominantly north-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the west and north of the country will be 9-14°; in the rest of the territory - from 13 to 18° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, light rain is expected during the day. The air temperature will be from 9 to 14 degrees Celsius.

