This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 13993 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 129470 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 54036 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 54243 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 91095 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 39732 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53571 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50694 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91656 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 129479 views
Cloudy with clearings, local rain in Ukraine: weather for July 26 26 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

On July 26, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness with short-term rains and thunderstorms, locally hail and squalls. Air temperature will range from 15-20° at night to 35-36° during the day in the south.

Cloudy with clearings, local rain in Ukraine: weather for July 26

On Saturday, July 26, forecasters predict warm weather in Ukraine, but variable cloudiness is expected. It will rain in places. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, in the northeastern part, at night in places and in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, short-term rains, thunderstorms; in the northeastern part, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature at night is 15-20°, in the south up to 24°; during the day in the western and northern regions 24-29°, in the central, eastern and Zakarpattia regions 28-33°, in the southern part severe heat 35-36°.

In Kyiv region and in the capital, variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature at night 15-20°, during the day 24-29°; in Kyiv at night 18-20°, during the day 27-29°.

This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses25.07.25, 21:39

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
