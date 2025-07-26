Cloudy with clearings, local rain in Ukraine: weather for July 26 26 July 2025

On Saturday, July 26, forecasters predict warm weather in Ukraine, but variable cloudiness is expected. It will rain in places. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, in the northeastern part, at night in places and in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, short-term rains, thunderstorms; in the northeastern part, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature at night is 15-20°, in the south up to 24°; during the day in the western and northern regions 24-29°, in the central, eastern and Zakarpattia regions 28-33°, in the southern part severe heat 35-36°.

In Kyiv region and in the capital, variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature at night 15-20°, during the day 24-29°; in Kyiv at night 18-20°, during the day 27-29°.

This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses