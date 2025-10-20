Cloudy weather with rains to cover Ukraine on October 20: detailed forecast
Kyiv • UNN
On October 20, cloudy weather with moderate rains is expected in Ukraine, except for the west. Daytime air temperatures will range from +6° to +10° depending on the region.
On Monday, October 20, cloudy weather and rain are forecast in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.
Details
Today, forecasters predict moderate rains in Ukraine, except for the west. In the northern regions, fogs are expected in places at night and in the morning.
The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.
Daytime temperatures will be:
- in the northern regions - from +6… +9 degrees;
- in the eastern regions - from +8…+9 degrees;
- in the central regions - from +7…+9 degrees;
- in the southern regions - from +9…+10 degrees;
- in the western regions - from +6…+9 degrees
In Kyiv region and the capital, light rain will pass. The wind will be north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the region during the day will be +4-9°; in Kyiv, +7-9° is expected during the day.
