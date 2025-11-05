Cloudy in Ukraine, occasional rains: weather for November 5, 2025

On Wednesday, November 5, cloudy weather with clearings is forecast in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, in the afternoon in the southwestern part of the country there will be light rains, no precipitation in the rest of the territory. In the southern part and in the far west, fog in places in the morning.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperature 8-13° Celsius, in the south of the country up to +15°.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy, with no significant precipitation. The wind will be north-easterly, 3-8 m/s. The temperature in the region during the day will be 8-13° Celsius, in Kyiv +10-12°.

