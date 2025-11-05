Cloudy in Ukraine, occasional rains: weather for November 5, 2025

ukenru
November 4, 06:53 PM • 19159 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
November 4, 06:07 PM • 43355 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 33710 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 33359 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 31924 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
November 4, 02:17 PM • 46076 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
November 4, 01:39 PM • 42050 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19408 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18534 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15788 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Exclusives
Zelenskyy heard a report from Madyar on the development of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoVideoNovember 4, 09:29 PM • 11131 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian borderNovember 4, 11:11 PM • 13869 views
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepState12:48 AM • 10696 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of Putin01:11 AM • 11909 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideo02:29 AM • 10156 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
November 4, 02:17 PM • 46075 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 43198 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 01:39 PM • 42049 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 07:25 AM • 61645 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 59370 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 24058 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 38250 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 41371 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 36710 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 40596 views
Cloudy in Ukraine, occasional rains: weather for November 5, 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

On November 5, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, only light rains in the southwest during the day. The daytime temperature will be 8-13° Celsius, in the south up to +15°.

Cloudy in Ukraine, occasional rains: weather for November 5, 2025

On Wednesday, November 5, cloudy weather with clearings is forecast in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, in the afternoon in the southwestern part of the country there will be light rains, no precipitation in the rest of the territory. In the southern part and in the far west, fog in places in the morning.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperature 8-13° Celsius, in the south of the country up to +15°.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy, with no significant precipitation. The wind will be north-easterly, 3-8 m/s. The temperature in the region during the day will be 8-13° Celsius, in Kyiv +10-12°.

A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–902.11.25, 11:54 • 76110 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv