Cloudy and damp: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on the first day of the week

On Monday, October 27, cloudy and rainy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, significant rains are expected in the eastern, southeastern, Poltava, and Sumy regions during the day, with gusts of southeastern wind of 15-20 m/s; in the western and northern regions, it will be cloudy with clearings, with light rain in places.

The wind will be mostly southwesterly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 8-13°; in the south of the country, 11-16°. In the Carpathians, light wet snow and rain are expected in places; the daytime temperature will be 1-6° Celsius. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Monday, with possible rain. The temperature will be 10-12°.

