Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Close the windows tightly: the weather will deteriorate significantly in Kyiv

Close the windows tightly: the weather will deteriorate significantly in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30741 views

The Kyiv City State Administration warns of light sleet, moderate rain, strong winds gusting up to 20 m/s and a drop in temperature in Kyiv on February 6 and urges residents to follow safety rules.

Bad weather is coming to the capital - the Kyiv City State Administration warns that snow, rain and strong gusts of wind are expected on February 6, UNN reports.

"On February 6, light wet snow is expected in Kyiv, moderate rain during the day. West wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s at night. Hazard level I, the temperature in Kyiv at night will be around 0°, during the day 4-6° Celsius," the statement said.

Add

Due to the strong wind, Kyiv residents were urged to follow the following safety rules:

- Do not park vehicles under trees, billboards, or power poles;

- Close windows, doors, and attics tightly in buildings;

- remove objects from balconies and loggias that are not secured and can fall into the street.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

