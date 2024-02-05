Close the windows tightly: the weather will deteriorate significantly in Kyiv

Bad weather is coming to the capital - the Kyiv City State Administration warns that snow, rain and strong gusts of wind are expected on February 6, UNN reports.

"On February 6, light wet snow is expected in Kyiv, moderate rain during the day. West wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s at night. Hazard level I, the temperature in Kyiv at night will be around 0°, during the day 4-6° Celsius," the statement said.

Due to the strong wind, Kyiv residents were urged to follow the following safety rules:

- Do not park vehicles under trees, billboards, or power poles;

- Close windows, doors, and attics tightly in buildings;

- remove objects from balconies and loggias that are not secured and can fall into the street.