Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89290 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109137 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151900 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155821 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251717 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174485 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165695 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226622 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Civilians were tortured in Kyiv region: four Russian soldiers from Buryatia were served with suspicion notices

Civilians were tortured in Kyiv region: four Russian soldiers from Buryatia were served with suspicion notices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17073 views

Four Russian servicemen from Buryatia have been notified of suspicion of torturing civilians in Kyiv region during the temporary occupation of Bucha district.

The State Bureau of Investigation notified four Russian soldiers from Buryatia who tortured residents of Kyiv region during the temporary occupation of the Bucha district of Ukraine of suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports .

The Bureau's investigators collected irrefutable evidence of involvement of four servicemen of the 37th separate Guards motorized rifle brigade of the Donbas, 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 69647, Kyakhta, Republic of Buryatia). Kyakhta, Republic of Buryatia, Russian Federation) to the cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war provided for by international treaties ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in early March 2022, the deputy commander of the above-mentioned brigade, Colonel Ivan Kiy, carried out a criminal order from his superiors and set up a command post and a so-called "temporary detention center" in the village of Vyshehrad, Bucha district, Kyiv region. He also instructed his subordinates to search for patriotic locals and imprison them.

At the same time, he ordered not only to protect civilians illegally deprived of their liberty, but also to interrogate them with the use of physical and psychological violence.

So far, the participation of Captain Oskar Sitdikov, an officer of the intelligence department of the headquarters, Lieutenant Magomed Magomedov, commander of the 9th motorized rifle company of the 37th brigade, and Sergeant Georgiy Radnatarov, commander of the electronic intelligence platoon of the brigade, in such illegal actions has been documented. The work on documenting the illegal actions of other servicemen of this brigade is ongoing.

They caused moral and property damage to Ukrainian citizens. They have documented serious bodily injuries, severe mental suffering, damage to health, infringement of human dignity, etc. There were also facts of robbery of civilians and misappropriation of their property, which was not justified by military necessity.

These individuals were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

SBU serves notice of suspicion to CEO of the largest manufacturer of Russian "Kalibr"4/29/24, 4:26 PM • 17246 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kyivKyiv

