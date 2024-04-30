Civilians were tortured in Kyiv region: four Russian soldiers from Buryatia were served with suspicion notices

The State Bureau of Investigation notified four Russian soldiers from Buryatia who tortured residents of Kyiv region during the temporary occupation of the Bucha district of Ukraine of suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports .

The Bureau's investigators collected irrefutable evidence of involvement of four servicemen of the 37th separate Guards motorized rifle brigade of the Donbas, 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 69647, Kyakhta, Republic of Buryatia). Kyakhta, Republic of Buryatia, Russian Federation) to the cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war provided for by international treaties ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in early March 2022, the deputy commander of the above-mentioned brigade, Colonel Ivan Kiy, carried out a criminal order from his superiors and set up a command post and a so-called "temporary detention center" in the village of Vyshehrad, Bucha district, Kyiv region. He also instructed his subordinates to search for patriotic locals and imprison them.

At the same time, he ordered not only to protect civilians illegally deprived of their liberty, but also to interrogate them with the use of physical and psychological violence.

So far, the participation of Captain Oskar Sitdikov, an officer of the intelligence department of the headquarters, Lieutenant Magomed Magomedov, commander of the 9th motorized rifle company of the 37th brigade, and Sergeant Georgiy Radnatarov, commander of the electronic intelligence platoon of the brigade, in such illegal actions has been documented. The work on documenting the illegal actions of other servicemen of this brigade is ongoing.

They caused moral and property damage to Ukrainian citizens. They have documented serious bodily injuries, severe mental suffering, damage to health, infringement of human dignity, etc. There were also facts of robbery of civilians and misappropriation of their property, which was not justified by military necessity.

These individuals were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

