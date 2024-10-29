GUR Operation: City Hall and police fleet caught fire in Russia's Megion
Kyiv • UNN
In the Khanty-Mansiysk district of the Russian Federation, unidentified persons poured napalm on the building of the local administration and set it on fire. While extinguishing the fire, the police fleet caught fire in the mayor's office, and at least 5 police cars were destroyed.
On October 28 , as a result of a successful operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in the city of Megion, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, which is a subject of the Russian Federation , the building of the local administration burned down. This was reported to UNN by sources in the Ukrainian intelligence.
Details
According to a UNN source , napalm was poured into the broken three windows of the first floor of the city hall and set on fire, after which the FSB hotline received a call reporting that the building was mined.
While the local KGB were investigating whether there were explosives in the building, the firefighters were waiting for permission to start working. Meanwhile, the fire was spreading to a wider area - the flames completely destroyed the office, the deputy mayor's office, and several other rooms
It is noted that when the attention and resources of the special and rescue services of the city of Megion were focused on eliminating the fire in the city hall, napalm had already been spilled on local police cars in a guarded parking lot. The second fire destroyed at least five police cars.
