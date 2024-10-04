SBU drones strike at oil depot in Voronezh region: source provides details

At night, SBU drones hit an oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia, where 20 fuel tanks were located, a source told UNN.

Details

According to sources, last night, SBU drones, together with the Defense Forces, conducted a raid on the Annanefteprodukt oil depot near the village of Anna in the Voronezh region of Russia. There were 20 tanks with fuel and lubricants there.

Enemy air defense was active but unsuccessful in the area of the base. Locals reported five powerful drone arrivals, which were followed by a massive fire.

"In addition to active work on Russian airfields, missile depots and missile silos, the SBU does not forget about oil depots on enemy territory. They are an important logistical component of warfare. The velvet season of "cotton" is in full swing," said an informed source in the SBU.

