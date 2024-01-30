"Cinema for Victory!": the movie mobile visited Ivano-Frankivsk region

On Sunday, January 28, a screening of the National Tour "Cinema for Victory!", reports UNN.

Details

The screening took place at the Tlumach People's House. Visitors of the event watched 2 sessions of the Ukrainian historical film Dovbush.

The film was presented at Tlumach by its creator, Oles Sanin, the director of the well-known Ukrainian films Mamai (2003) and Guide (2013).

He told the audience about the idea of creating the film, the filming process, and shared his memories of the film crew and its members who are now defending Ukraine from the Russian aggressor.

I am grateful to fate that this idea, which we conceived a long time ago, which was my private idea as an artist, an artist, has now become available to a large number of people, which allows us to keep the resistance together with this piece of screen - Sanin comments.

The event ended with a joint performance of the Ukrainian folk song "Oh, Dovbush the Young One Goes Under the Green Grove.

It should be noted that the National Tour "Cinema for Victory!" is being implemented at the initiative of the President's Office, the State Film Agency, the Association "Watch Ukrainian!", as well as individual units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard.

The idea of the Cinema for Victory tour came about in late June, and the tour itself began just 6 weeks later, on August 6, 2022, at a military unit of the National Guard in Vinnytsia region. The project was made possible thanks to a partnership with the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation.

We would like to add that it was with the support of the MHP Community Foundation that a special movie car was manufactured, which allows broadcasting films in the open air, even in places that are not suitable for this.

For reference



