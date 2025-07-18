Church arson in Zakarpattia: police and SBU detained a suspect

The Security Service of Ukraine and the police of Zakarpattia Oblast detained a suspect in the arson of the Greek Catholic church in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Zakarpattia Oblast, as reported by UNN.

Details

The detainee turned out to be a 28-year-old local resident. His actions are classified under Article 161, Part 1, and Article 194, Part 2, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of citizens' equality depending on their national origin and religious beliefs, and intentional damage to property committed by arson).

Currently, investigators are clarifying the motives for the young man's commission of this crime. If the court finds the detainee guilty, he could face imprisonment for a term of three to ten years.

Recall

On Thursday, July 17, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reported an act of vandalism in Zakarpattia. The incident was also confirmed by the Zakarpattia Oblast police, who stated that it occurred in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi. According to law enforcement, an unknown person entered the church grounds: he set fire to the door and left the inscription "Magyars (Hungarians – ed.) – to the knife" on the wall.