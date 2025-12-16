Christmas tree lit and Nativity scene opened in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
08:50 AM • 2186 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 7480 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 8750 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 13709 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 5272 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
December 16, 02:54 AM • 22508 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 18643 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16128 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12125 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10867 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
92%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepStateDecember 16, 12:35 AM • 18879 views
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 11735 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 8886 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murder04:06 AM • 7484 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer04:19 AM • 14810 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 53837 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 49915 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 56571 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 103588 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 121769 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 34352 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 51632 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 52158 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 56097 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 90850 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Coca-Cola
The New York Times
Film

Christmas tree lit and Nativity scene opened in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

A Christmas tree was lit and a Nativity scene was opened in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. The ceremony, led by Sister Raffaella Petrini, emphasized the symbolism of peace and fraternal unity.

Christmas tree lit and Nativity scene opened in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square

In the Vatican, a Christmas tree was lit and a nativity scene was unveiled in St. Peter's Square. The ceremony was led by Sister Raffaella Petrini with the participation of representatives of Italian church dioceses. This was reported by the Vatican press service, writes UNN.

Details

Sister Petrini emphasized that the nativity scene and the Christmas tree are not just decorations, but symbols of community, calls for peace and care for creation, as well as an invitation to universal fraternal unity, initiated by St. Francis of Assisi, whose 800th anniversary of death will be celebrated next year.

The nativity scene is located on a platform 17x12 meters and 7.7 meters high, demonstrating the traditional architecture and cultural elements of the southern Italian region of Agro Nocerino-Sarnese, including figures of saints and local religious figures. It also shows ancient Roman roads, life-size shepherds and animals, and the symbolism emphasizes the gastronomic heritage of the region.

The main Christmas tree is a European spruce 25 meters high and weighing about 8 tons, donated by the Diocese of Bolzano-Bressanone and the municipalities of Lagundo and Ultimo. In addition, 40 smaller Christmas trees will be installed in the Vatican to decorate offices and public buildings.

After the Christmas period, essential oils are planned to be extracted from the branches of the Christmas tree, and the wood will be recycled, adhering to the principle of respectful attitude towards creation.

Choirs and the Vatican Gendarmerie orchestra performed traditional Christmas songs and dances at the event. The nativity scene and the Christmas tree will be on display until the end of the Christmas season - until the feast of the Epiphany on January 11, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV also received in audience delegations that presented the Vatican with nativity scenes and a Christmas tree, which will decorate St. Peter's Square and Paul VI Hall for Christmas. In his speech, he emphasized the spiritual significance of these Christmas symbols as signs of hope, life, and God's closeness to man.

Christmas tree in Bethlehem lit for the first time since the start of the war in Gaza07.12.25, 11:15 • 4124 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
New Year
Animals
Musician
Pope Leo XIV
Vatican City