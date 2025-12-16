Christmas tree lit and Nativity scene opened in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square

In the Vatican, a Christmas tree was lit and a nativity scene was unveiled in St. Peter's Square. The ceremony was led by Sister Raffaella Petrini with the participation of representatives of Italian church dioceses. This was reported by the Vatican press service, writes UNN.

Details

Sister Petrini emphasized that the nativity scene and the Christmas tree are not just decorations, but symbols of community, calls for peace and care for creation, as well as an invitation to universal fraternal unity, initiated by St. Francis of Assisi, whose 800th anniversary of death will be celebrated next year.

The nativity scene is located on a platform 17x12 meters and 7.7 meters high, demonstrating the traditional architecture and cultural elements of the southern Italian region of Agro Nocerino-Sarnese, including figures of saints and local religious figures. It also shows ancient Roman roads, life-size shepherds and animals, and the symbolism emphasizes the gastronomic heritage of the region.

The main Christmas tree is a European spruce 25 meters high and weighing about 8 tons, donated by the Diocese of Bolzano-Bressanone and the municipalities of Lagundo and Ultimo. In addition, 40 smaller Christmas trees will be installed in the Vatican to decorate offices and public buildings.

After the Christmas period, essential oils are planned to be extracted from the branches of the Christmas tree, and the wood will be recycled, adhering to the principle of respectful attitude towards creation.

Choirs and the Vatican Gendarmerie orchestra performed traditional Christmas songs and dances at the event. The nativity scene and the Christmas tree will be on display until the end of the Christmas season - until the feast of the Epiphany on January 11, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV also received in audience delegations that presented the Vatican with nativity scenes and a Christmas tree, which will decorate St. Peter's Square and Paul VI Hall for Christmas. In his speech, he emphasized the spiritual significance of these Christmas symbols as signs of hope, life, and God's closeness to man.

