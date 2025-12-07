$42.180.00
Christmas tree in Bethlehem lit for the first time since the start of the war in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 42 views

In Bethlehem, on the West Bank, public Christmas celebrations have resumed with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree in Manger Square. The decision was made after the ceasefire, despite the ongoing suffering in Gaza, to revive the city's tourism-dependent economy.

Christmas tree in Bethlehem lit for the first time since the start of the war in Gaza

In Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, where, according to Christian belief, Jesus was born, public Christmas celebrations have resumed this year for the first time in two years of war in Gaza. The main symbol of the holiday's return was the traditional lighting of a giant Christmas tree in Manger Square, in front of the historic Church of the Nativity. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

As Bethlehem Mayor Maher Canawati explained, the decision to resume celebrations was made after the recent ceasefire, despite the ongoing suffering in Gaza. He noted that the cancellation of Christmas for two years caused enormous damage to the local economy, as the city lives on tourism.

It's been a terrible two years of silence; no Christmas, no work, no work 

– said Mayor Maher Canawati.

The mayor admitted that the decision was controversial but defended it: "But deep down, I felt it was right because Christmas should never be stopped or canceled. It is a light of hope for us."

Locals, both Christians and Muslims, happily take photos near the decorated Christmas tree. Local jewelry designer Nadia Hazboun commented on the event: "This is where it all began, so this is where we can send messages to the world about what Christmas should really be."

The resumption of celebrations has already had a positive impact on the tourism sector: hotels, which had been almost out of business for two years, are seeing an influx of bookings from Palestinian citizens of Israel and foreign guests.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
Israel
United States
Gaza Strip
Kyiv